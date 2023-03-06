Ocean Springs presents Front Beach event space, marina design to county leaders

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs leaders provided the Jackson County Board of Supervisors with an update on their Front Beach development Monday.

As we have reported, the city aims to transform Front Beach into an event space and marina. The project is still in the preliminary design phase as far as landscaping, building and the marina go.

With a video presentation, city leaders opened the door to feedback from county officials.

“They were instrumental in helping us purchase the property initially,” Mayor Kenny Holloway told WLOX. “So, we kind of laid it out to them, what we were anticipating to happen there. And we haven’t heard anything but positive from the board.”

The project is estimated to cost about $13 million.

Financially, Mayor Holloway said they are ready to break ground now, but the start date for construction depends on the permitting process.

Their next step in the process is to finalize the design based on today’s feedback.

