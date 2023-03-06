WLOX Careers
New building, correct address for Biloxi Loaves and Fishes

Their new building is located at 1157 Judge Sekul Drive. To say this is big news for Loaves and...
Their new building is located at 1157 Judge Sekul Drive. To say this is big news for Loaves and Fishes is an understatement.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We told you about the new location of Loaves and Fishes, but we were given the wrong information and the wrong building was shown.

Their new building is located at 1157 Judge Sekul Drive. To say this is big news for Loaves and Fishes is an understatement. If you’ve watched in the past, a vast majority of the stories we’ve done with the nonprofit were about them trying to find a new home.

“We’ve actually been working out of Back Bay Mission’s parking lot, which we’re super thankful for. It’s been a blessing to have that location, but we are looking forward to having our new home,” said Nina LaGrone, executive director.

They also need about $500,000 worth of remodeling done to the building.

“We’re occupying half of this building to start, then we’ll have the other space for future growth,” she added.

They tell us they’d like to be set up at the new location six months after the paperwork and regulations are in place.

In the meantime, Loaves and Fishes is accepting donations and continuing to serve breakfast and lunch three days a week and brunch on Saturdays.

