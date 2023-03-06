WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Muggy tonight. Patchy fog possible.

Patchy fog possible tonight. Staying warm and muggy.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fog was stubborn in many areas today, and it sure was humid! It’s going to stay humid and warm tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible again.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will stay very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Each day has a chance for isolated showers.

A cold front will likely bring showers by Friday. We’ll still warm up near 80 on Friday, but there’s a chance we’ll cool down a bit by Saturday and Sunday. Highs may drop into the mid 70s. A few more showers may linger into Saturday and Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Latest News

Patchy fog possible tonight. Staying warm and muggy.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Muggy and warm Monday. Few showers possible.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
After a cool & crisp weekend, we're headed for another warm & muggy week ahead. Click and watch...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast