Muggy tonight. Patchy fog possible.

The fog was stubborn in many areas today, and it sure was humid! It’s going to stay humid and warm tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible again.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will stay very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Each day has a chance for isolated showers.

A cold front will likely bring showers by Friday. We’ll still warm up near 80 on Friday, but there’s a chance we’ll cool down a bit by Saturday and Sunday. Highs may drop into the mid 70s. A few more showers may linger into Saturday and Sunday.

