Monday’s Forecast

After a crisp & cooler weekend, we're headed for muggier & warmer weather today as well as a chance for hit-or-miss rain showers.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
It’s the first Monday of the month! Dense fog will be possible this morning. Today’s sky should be partly cloudy at times and mostly cloudy at other times. Take your umbrella because we will see a chance for hit-or-miss rain showers. If we see any rain at all, most amounts should be very light at less than a quarter-inch. This morning is milder than yesterday morning with some spots in the 60s. This afternoon’s temperature should range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s and should be about as warm as yesterday afternoon. One thing you may notice is that it is more humid today than it was over the past crisp weekend. Expect that humidity to continue for much of this week.

