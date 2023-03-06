WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Lady Eagles falter in 2nd half, fall in Sun Belt tourney semis

The University of Southern Mississippi got steamrolled after halftime Sunday, falling in the...
The University of Southern Mississippi got steamrolled after halftime Sunday, falling in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball tournament(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDAM) - For University of Southern Mississippi basketball fans, Sunday’s collapse in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament must have seemed a bit of deja’vu.

Like USM’s men’s team a little more than 24 hours earlier, the third-seeded Lady Eagles fell apart after halftime.

USM was outscored by 20 points over the final two periods Sunday afternoon by second-seeded Texas State University, as the Lady Bobcats rolled to an 85-57 victory.

All-Sun Belt Conference Domonique Davis scored a team-high 20 points for the Lady Eagles, but none of her teammates scored more than nine points.

USM (21-10) trailed by eight points at halftime, and then were outscored 44-24 after halftime.

Texas State will take on top-seeded James Madison University at 1 p.m. Monday in the Sun Belt women’s basketball championship game.

USM’s postseason fate has yet to determined.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Latest News

With a video presentation, Ocean Springs leaders opened the door to feedback from county...
Ocean Springs presents Front Beach event space, marina design to county leaders
“Pascagoula Center” would be located near Chicot Road and Denny Avenue.
County approves financing changes for Pascagoula development, city approval pending
Their new building is located at 1157 Judge Sekul Drive. To say this is big news for Loaves and...
New building, correct address for Biloxi Loaves and Fishes
Bald Eagle released in Miss. county after 2 months of rehab
Bald Eagle released in Miss. county after 2 months of rehab
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi