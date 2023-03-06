Lady Eagles falter in 2nd half, fall in Sun Belt tourney semis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDAM) - For University of Southern Mississippi basketball fans, Sunday’s collapse in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament must have seemed a bit of deja’vu.

Like USM’s men’s team a little more than 24 hours earlier, the third-seeded Lady Eagles fell apart after halftime.

USM was outscored by 20 points over the final two periods Sunday afternoon by second-seeded Texas State University, as the Lady Bobcats rolled to an 85-57 victory.

All-Sun Belt Conference Domonique Davis scored a team-high 20 points for the Lady Eagles, but none of her teammates scored more than nine points.

USM (21-10) trailed by eight points at halftime, and then were outscored 44-24 after halftime.

Texas State will take on top-seeded James Madison University at 1 p.m. Monday in the Sun Belt women’s basketball championship game.

USM’s postseason fate has yet to determined.

