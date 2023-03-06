WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

JSU investigating alleged sexual assault at campus library

Jackson State University
Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Univeristy is investigating an alleged sexual assault on its campus over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, the university issued a Timely Warning notice to its community about the assault in the H.T. Sampson Library.

The suspect is described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old.

Authorities say he stated that his name was Justin and that he was visiting the campus from Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson State University Police Department at (601) 979-2580.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Latest News

Patchy fog possible tonight. Staying warm and muggy.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Peter Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni have a new book out called, 'When Things Aren't Going...
Meet the author and illustrator of "When Things Aren't Going Right, Go Left"
Mangiamo Italian Restaurant is one of the newest places to dine in Gulfport. Head Chef Aaron...
In the Kitchen with Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
Ocean Springs recently picked up two awards from the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice...
Ocean Springs named "Best Small Town for Shopping" by USA Today readers