Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds

Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years ago, Nicholas Craft was given the worst news of his life.

“The doctor told me if I don’t do something about my weight issue, I was going to end up dying between three to five years,” he said. “So, I made a change.”

This change turned his life around.

In 2019, Craft weighed in at 649 pounds. A change in diet helped him lose weight. After the first month of dieting, he dropped 40 pounds. That’s when he realized it was working.

But without the support of those around him, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“I had a support system, you know, my cousin, Damian, my mom and the rest of my family, my, brothers and sisters,” Craft said.

At one point, Craft was contemplating ending his life.

“I thought about the suicidal thing,” Craft said. “I’d had suicidal thoughts before, too. I just basically talked to my grandmother. She’s the one (who) really pushed me to think of at the beginning, too,”

For those struggling to lose weight, Craft said not to give up.

“If you put your mind to anything, you can do it and believe you can achieve your goal you set your mind to.”

Now, Craft is working towards getting skin removal surgery. His loose skin causes him pain, which is why he is now on disability. He says his insurance will not pay for it. However, he is hoping for a miracle.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
The 4th annual Beer and Bacon Festival opened its doors Saturday to bacon lovers across South...
Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival serves as fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes

Latest News

Muggy and warm Monday. Few showers possible.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
After a cool & crisp weekend, we're headed for another warm & muggy week ahead. Click and watch...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
This morning, we are spotlighting a sweet pup from the Hancock County Animal shelter. Joining...
Meet Lady from the Hancock County Animal Shelter
After a crisp & cooler weekend, we're headed for muggier & warmer weather today as well as a...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast