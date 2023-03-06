Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire

An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday. (Source: RAY BECKER/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and filled the cabin with smoke, a news report said.

Southwest Airlines flight 2923 headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, returned to Havana after striking the birds, WSVN-TV reported.

No injuries were reported.

The plane departed José Martí international Airport in Havana enroute to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday afternoon. The aircraft was gaining altitude and “experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose,” the airline said in a statement to the television station.

A passenger told WSVN that the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy.

“It was like a burn smell, and it was hurting my face. My eyes got real red, my chest started to burn,” Steven Rodriguez said.

After safely landing in Cuba, some passengers evacuated onto the wings through emergency exits and others used inflatable slides to leave the plane, WSVN reported.

The airline transported passengers and crew members to the airport terminal and planned to put the customers on a different flight to Fort Lauderdale, the station reported.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
The 4th annual Beer and Bacon Festival opened its doors Saturday to bacon lovers across South...
Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival serves as fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up

Latest News

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede
Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
After a cool & crisp weekend, we're headed for another warm & muggy week ahead. Click and watch...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California