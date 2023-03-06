County approves financing changes for Pascagoula development, city approval pending

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula project in the talks for three years is now inching closer to reality.

Consultant Chris Gouras presented a Chattanooga developer’s vision at a public hearing during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning.

The company is looking to build an 85,000-square-foot shopping center on Highway 90. “Pascagoula Center” would be located near Chicot Road and Denny Avenue. Local leaders first approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan back in 2020. According to Gouras, COVID-19 stalled the project.

Now, the developer is requesting changes to that initial plan.

Primarily, the amendment would increase the bonding authority from $4 million to $6.5 million. It would also allow bonds to be issued for up to 20 years instead of 15.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the amendment on Tuesday. Next, Gourus will head to Pascagoula for the city’s approval.

“We work on a lot of economic development projects, and I would tell you that the relationship between Jackson County Board of Supervisors and its cities on these types of projects is very strong and cooperative,” Gourus told WLOX. “Very, very good, pro-economic development environment here in Jackson County.”

The second hearing will take place Tuesday evening during the Pascagoula City Council meeting starting at 6 p.m.

If approved, Gourus said the project should take shape in late April or early May.

