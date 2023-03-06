Black History Month
City of Gulfport announces new debris pickup plan

The city of Gulfport is announcing a new implementation plan for debris pickup starting on...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is announcing a new implementation plan for debris pickup starting on Monday. For over 50 years, Gulfport has had ordinances that define items that are eligible for pickup when placed by the road in front of a residence (or behind a residence in improved alleys) -- not on vacant lots.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, most collection rules went out the window, as city services would pick up anything and everything put out by the curb,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “However, we never got back to normal, and we are now facing a trash pile situation that is unsightly, unsanitary and unsustainable. This must change, and we are implementing a return to the original ordinances, which means any of these items placed roadside will be considered illegal, with fines to follow.”

Beginning March 6:

  • The first two full weeks of each month, the city will pick up debris piles south of I-10.
  • The last two weeks of each month, the city will pick up debris piles north of I-10.
  • Each residence and business paying for city services will have one monthly debris pickup.

Items placed curbside cannot be picked up if they are next to a structure (tree, mailbox, fire hydrant, etc.) or under utility lines. Debris piles should be no larger than six feet long, six feet wide and six feet tall.

Solid waste collection in garbage cans will continue as usual, being twice per week.

Beginning May 1, code enforcement officers will begin to issue citations for homes with debris or trash piles containing prohibited items. The city encourages citizens to hire local companies for non-household and non-approved items.

As street and alley pickups are completed, they will be marked off on a map, and if any illegal dumps or items appear in these areas after, the city will investigate accordingly. The city contractor has also ordered cameras for their trucks for video evidence if challenged for illegal dumping.

For all information, including what is considered illegal debris items, and to download service maps, visit www.gulfport-ms.gov/debris<http://www.gulfport-ms.gov/debris>.

