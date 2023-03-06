Bass fishing tournament offers scholarship opportunities for students

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Escatawpa River was filled with young fishermen from across Mississippi competing in a sport they enjoy.

“It’s just so peaceful out there and you just do your thing,” said Cooper Rouse. “No one’s watching or judging. You just go out there and catch some fish.”

A competition that can be exciting for many.

“You’ve got to prepare yourself mentally first because you never know how the weather is going to be,” said Ryker Reed. “Sometimes it can be rainy or cold, it’s just a lot.”

“It’s nerve-wracking until you get the fish in the boat,” said Rouse. “But once you’ve got your five, then you start to get comfortable and start getting into a rhythm.”

This tournament has a special prize that will benefit the young students.

“[One fisher’s] son is getting a four-year degree for less than $50 a month,” said one organizer.

The Bass Federation is offering cash prizes as well as scholarships to students to help pay for their education.

“We have multiple universities and college scholarships that’re available for the kids from different universities and colleges from across the United States,” said Joey Bray. “They are able to take that $10,000 cash prize and put it to their choice of school.”

Joey Bray is the head organizer for the tournament. He says besides letting the students have fun and giving away scholarships, it also helps to teach them values like hard work and sportsmanship.

“By having a mentor for each team, we’re teaching these teams about morals, ethics and values,” said Bray. “It’s not only going to help them in their fishing livelihoods, but will also help them in the real world experiences for jobs and all that as well.”

The winners in the tournament will go on to represent Mississippi in the National Championship at the end of July.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.