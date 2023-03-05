Black History Month
USM chef headed to national culinary competition in New York

Joshua Cathey will participate in a national culinary competition in New York in July.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is home to a top chef who’ll be participating in a national culinary championship in the Big Apple this summer.

Joshua Cathey is executive chef at Southern Miss,

Last month, he won a southern regional Aramark competition at Auburn University

Now, he’s headed to a national competition in New York in July, where he’ll compete against six other regional winners.

“(I’m) really looking forward to the competition,” Cathey said. “As they say, iron sharpens iron, so I’m looking to go up against these other extremely talented chefs, and hoping to bring back the gold and represent Hattiesburg and USM as well.”

Cathey is a 2011 graduate of USM.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in tourism management.

“For us, it’s a proud thing for the clients here at Southern Miss, that we’re actually bringing some prestige to the campus and that out of all of the accounts in the South, it’s Southern Miss that’s got the chef that’s going to represent the nationals,” said Charlie Dorsa, district manager for Aramark and Eagle Dining.

