UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

UPDATE: The mother of 24-year-old Coniah Dubose along with several family members have spent the last few days desperately searching for him. They’ve put up posters of Coniah everywhere in the Maysville area. Coniah’s grandmother says they’ve heard rumors that Coniah was murdered and that his body was possibly removed from the location of the murder. The family says they feel like these rumors are true and simply want to bring him home.

“It’s hard because Coniah has kids,” said Coniah’s mother, Kimberly Dubose. “He has a new daughter that is never going to know her dad. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m not supposed to be burying my child, my child is supposed to be burying me.”

“If anyone knows anything - where his body is - could they please let me know. All I want is my baby back. That’s all my family wants, is my son’s body back - body, pieces, or whatever. I just want to have my son a proper burial,” she said.

Coniah was last seen Monday in the Maysville area. His family asks anyone who knows anything -- good or bad, a small or large lead – to call Mobile police.

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they said is missing and potentially endangered.

Coniah Dubose, 24, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has long black dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Coniah Dubose or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211; or leave an anonymous tip or text by calling 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.

