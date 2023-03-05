Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following the abrupt closure of American Car Center last month, several consumers are still left wondering where to pay their car note and fear repossession.

Customers like Janice Mitchell said she is left in limbo after the sudden shutdown of the used car dealership nationwide last week and doesn’t know where to make the next car payment for her 2016 Buick Encore.

“Every time I call American Car Center, I write it down on the paper,” said Mitchell. “I called them today; I called them two or three times today trying to see what I can get going on here.”

Recently, American Car Center updated their website to inform its customers to continue paying through American Financial per the terms of their agreement with the option to pay online, by phone or in person at a “check free pay” location.

But Mitchell said it hasn’t been that easy.

“I was going to Superlo to pay over there, they told me not to pay at super low anymore,” said Mitchell. “Those people tell you they can’t take the payment because they don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau says a California-based debt collector called Westlake Portfolio Management Group is in the process of taking over the car company.

“We are told that Westlake financial will reach out to those customers and provide guidance on how to move forward,” said Irwin.

Some emails from the company have already been sent out, which reads in part:

“The best way to manage your auto lease is through your MyAccount portal,” which allows customers to make payments 24/7.

But Irwin has this recommendation if you’re still experiencing problems.

“If you need to file a complaint you can do so with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission and how to do that is listed on their website at TN.gov,” said Irwin.

American Car Center advises its customers to check their website for future updates.

