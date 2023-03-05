Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, people become victims of package theft. Roughly 260 million packages were stolen in 2022 according to SafeWise. The report also notes three out of four Americans will become victims to crime in their lifetime.

After witnessing countless porch pirate crimes among neighbors and friends Moss Point, Mississippi resident Isaac Davison designed a clever solution to help ward off package burglars, an anti-theft device

“I just started building it,” he says. “I didn’t have nothing go on. I was just building and when I finished, I came up with this.”

The device offers a secure location for delivery drivers to drop off packages at your home. It stands approximately six feet tall and weighs and estimated one hundred and fifty pounds. Davison says it’s massive but the process to use it is as simple as it gets.

“Open the lid and the whole top leans over,” says Davison. “It has a trap door on the inside, and when the package people bring the package all they have do is lift the lid. Push the trap door down and drop it. You got six feet all the way down. Let it go and close.”

Davison created the product to be sustainable and have longevity.

“It’s made out of plywood and aluminum,” says the entrepreneur. “It’s termite proof at the bottom because it’s going to go in the ground. I got house wrapping to help protect from water.”

The product will cost you around fifteen hundred dollars, as he says there is nothing to compare it to on the market in terms of volume.

He’s tested it with various postal carriers, including Amazon. So far, he’s received a positive response on the overall concept.

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.

For more information on the anti-theft device, contact (228)-627-1202.

