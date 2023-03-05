Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, people become victims of package theft. Roughly 260 million packages were stolen in 2022 according to SafeWise. The report also notes three out of four Americans will become victims to crime in their lifetime.

After witnessing countless porch pirate crimes among neighbors and friends Moss Point, Mississippi resident Isaac Davison designed a clever solution to help ward off package burglars, an anti-theft device

“I just started building it,” he says. “I didn’t have nothing go on. I was just building and when I finished, I came up with this.”

The device offers a secure location for delivery drivers to drop off packages at your home. It stands approximately six feet tall and weighs and estimated one hundred and fifty pounds. Davison says it’s massive but the process to use it is as simple as it gets.

“Open the lid and the whole top leans over,” says Davison. “It has a trap door on the inside, and when the package people bring the package all they have do is lift the lid. Push the trap door down and drop it. You got six feet all the way down. Let it go and close.”

Davison created the product to be sustainable and have longevity.

“It’s made out of plywood and aluminum,” says the entrepreneur. “It’s termite proof at the bottom because it’s going to go in the ground. I got house wrapping to help protect from water.”

The product will cost you around fifteen hundred dollars, as he says there is nothing to compare it to on the market in terms of volume.

He’s tested it with various postal carriers, including Amazon. So far, he’s received a positive response on the overall concept.

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.

For more information on the anti-theft device, contact (228)-627-1202.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gorgeous weather today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered