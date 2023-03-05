Jackson State run-rules Alcorn again, extends winning streak to 8 games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second consecutive game, Jackson State baseball mercy-rules Alcorn State - this time in seven innings - to clinch the weekend series and extend their win-streak to eight games.

The Tigers can’t be stopped at the plate right now, exploding for 19 runs off 14 hits, and they crossed the plate in every inning played Saturday afternoon.

The scoring started early and was continued throughout the entirety of the contest, with left fielder Jordon Smiley leading the charge in the batter’s box for JSU on a career day.

Smiley was responsible for a remarkable career-high of 7 RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. Third baseman Marcus Atterberry went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate Saturday afternoon and scored four runs. Designated hitter Jordan Young went a perfect 2-for-2 as well.

As a team, Jackson State combined for a batting average of 0.424 at the plate against the Braves’ pitchers and every starter reached base at least one time.

Pitcher Christian Womble got his fourth win on the mound for the Tigers this season and third as the starting pitcher.

Jackson State will go for the sweep over their in-state rival Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

