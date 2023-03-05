Black History Month
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at Turtle Creek Mall(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have charged a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Turtle Creek Mall.

A 16-year-old female from Hattiesburg, was turned in to authorities just before 8 p.m.

She has been charged as an adult, with four counts of aggravated assault, including a man who suffered a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old will be booked into the Forrest County Jail.

As the investigation continues, additional charges could be pending.

The male victim, an 18-year-old from Hattiesburg, also was involved in the shooting.

He arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. He was treated, and charges are pending upon his release from the hospital.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m., Saturday at the food court in the Turtle Creek Mall.

The two individuals are known acquaintances, and were involved in an isolated altercation when they began shooting at one another inside the mall’s food court.

The individual that sustained a leg injury as other patrons were running after the shooting occurred was treated at a local hospital.

Neither the name of the 16-year-old or the 18-year-old were released Saturday night by HPD.

HPD would also like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their assistance and response during the incident.

