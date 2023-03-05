Black History Month
Gorgeous weather today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s going to be another stunning day! The humidity will stay low, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Most of the night will be calm, but a little patchy fog is possible by Monday morning. The humidity will increase, too. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be muggy, and we’ll see a little more cloud cover. A few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll stay very warm and muggy on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers are possible each day, but any rain will be light. Thursday will also stay very warm and muggy with highs near 80.

More showers and storms are expected on Friday. We’ll be a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. If this front moves in by Saturday, we may be much cooler by the weekend. Stay tuned!

