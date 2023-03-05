Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being a 15-year-old and getting ready to go into law school. That’s the reality of one Bay St. Louis teenager who has excelled in school.

James Chilimigras, better known as Jimmy, seems like a normal teenager. He likes the outdoors, spending time with family, and helping do chores around the house, but not every teenager is getting ready to start law school at the age of 15.

“We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much, so fast,” Erin Chilimigras said.

From an early age Jimmy showed signs of high-level intelligence. At age two, he was talking in full sentences. By age 12, he graduated high school. Fast forward to now, and the teen has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Western Governors University in accounting.

“When I did good at something, we kept moving up, so it wasn’t easy, but my parents did a good job, keeping me challenged,” Jimmy said.

How can someone so young could be so smart? The teen says he likes learning and challenging himself. His parents supported him along the way.

“Everyone has their smart areas and their trials too. You know that one time when he was two and had a fall and had a stutter,” John Chilimigras said. “He loves reading, but he had trouble with reading and reading comprehension. We had to have some outside help to help him diagnose and when they worked through a plan of figuring out how his mind worked, he shot super ahead.”

Last year at age 14, he took the Law School Entrance Exam, scoring 174. He holds the highest score in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

“I’m going to law school in August. That’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting. I’m really looking forward to it actually,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy will make his final decision on where he will be attending law school in May.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Gorgeous weather today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting