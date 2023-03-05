Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being a 15-year-old and getting ready to go into law school. That’s the reality of one Bay St. Louis teenager who has excelled in school.

James Chilimigras, better known as Jimmy, seems like a normal teenager. He likes the outdoors, spending time with family, and helping do chores around the house, but not every teenager is getting ready to start law school at the age of 15.

“We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much, so fast,” Erin Chilimigras said.

From an early age Jimmy showed signs of high-level intelligence. At age two, he was talking in full sentences. By age 12, he graduated high school. Fast forward to now, and the teen has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Western Governors University in accounting.

“When I did good at something, we kept moving up, so it wasn’t easy, but my parents did a good job, keeping me challenged,” Jimmy said.

How can someone so young could be so smart? The teen says he likes learning and challenging himself. His parents supported him along the way.

“Everyone has their smart areas and their trials too. You know that one time when he was two and had a fall and had a stutter,” John Chilimigras said. “He loves reading, but he had trouble with reading and reading comprehension. We had to have some outside help to help him diagnose and when they worked through a plan of figuring out how his mind worked, he shot super ahead.”

Last year at age 14, he took the Law School Entrance Exam, scoring 174. He holds the highest score in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

“I’m going to law school in August. That’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting. I’m really looking forward to it actually,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy will make his final decision on where he will be attending law school in May.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.