Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Alcorn State wins back-to-back SWAC regular season titles for first time in over two decades

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - After beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road Saturday night, the Alcorn State men’s basketball team secured back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season titles for the first time since the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 seasons.

The Braves share the regular season title with Grambling State, making it their 18th regular season title in program history, the most in the SWAC.

Alcorn State had to come from behind to beat the Golden Lions Saturday after trailing 29-26 at half time. Led by guard Byron Joshua’s 23 points, the Braves were able to outscore Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37-29 in the second half to beat the Lions 63-58.

Third-year head coach and 2021-2022 SWAC Coach of the Year Landon Bussie led his squad to an 18-12 overall record and finished the regular season with a 15-3 league record, the best in his tenure.

Alcorn will be the No. 1 seed in the SWAC Tournament that will begin Wednesday, March 8, on their quest to claim their first conference tournament championship since 2002.

The Braves will play the No. 8 seed and back-to-back winning SWAC Tournament champions Texas Southern Wednesday at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Below is the tournament bracket provided by the SWAC:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Jackson State run-rules Alcorn again, extends winning streak to 8 games
USM goes for baseball sweep after 2-1 win Saturday
USM baseball clinches series with 2-1 win Saturday over Dallas Baptist
Golden Eagles ousted in quarterfinals of Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Tournament...
USM falters in 2nd half, falls by 17 to USA in Sun Belt tourney
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week