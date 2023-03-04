Black History Month
Volunteers help with spring cleaning at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center

This is an important effort for Jackson County.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big group of volunteers took some time from their regular jobs Friday to take on a spring cleaning to-do list at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point.

Employees from Mississippi Power, Ingalls, and Chevron pressure washed the deck area, cleared out weeds and invasive species from the grounds, and spruced up the parking lot area.

It’s a chance for these volunteers to get out of the office, or the plant, and get into the weeds and do some volunteer work for the community.

“It’s awesome having any volunteers coming out. But when you can coordinate the biggest companies on the Coast to come out and help with our grounds and helping our environment, and not just sprucing up, but moving the progress forward,” said Pascagoula River Audubon Center Education Manager Katie Walsh Fetzer.

If you’d like to visit the Pascagoula River Audubon Center, they’re located at 5107 Arthur Street in Moss Point, and open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (unless booked for private event)

Registration is currently open for the center’s summer Discovery Camps. Learn more at pascagoula.audubon.org

