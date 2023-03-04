Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Shantel Toro, 28
Shantel Toro, 28(Gautier PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd, 28-year-old Shantel Toro, who was identified last week as one of three suspects in a Gautier home invasion, has been found dead in the 1300 block of Morningview Drive in Moss Point.

Switzer says Moss Point PD responded to the scene at around 3:47 p.m. When they arrived, they found Toro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Moss Point PD at 228-475-1711.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Hancock High
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Paradise Pier offers a family friendly setting for the Gulf Coast hoping to bring tourism to...
Biloxi welcomes its latest family-friendly attraction to Coast with Paradise Pier
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
Mrs. Stacy Seal’s 6th grade class had just finished up a unit on how important honeybees are to...
Un-bee-lievable! Lyman Elementary class receives unexpected visit from 30,000 bees
Students lobbying to make the blueberry the state fruit are honored at the State Capitol