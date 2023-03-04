Runners show support for rare disease in South Mississippi for 6th Annual Zebra Run

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - High energy and momentum circulated throughout Ocean Springs this morning. Dozens of runners from around the coast lined up for the 6th annual Zebra Run at Fort Maurepas Park. The race was open to runners of all ages.

Runners of all ages began checking in at 8 a.m. followed by a stretch session at 9 a.m. The 5k race kicked off at 10 a.m.

Whether the participants walked, ran, or biked they maintained motivation to make it to the finish line for a great cause. Zebra Run raises critical funds to support getting Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency treatment to clinical trials as well as awareness for those battling rare disease.

Jacki Thornburg was a sponsor for this year’s run. She says she is pleased with the fantastic turn out. “We have more than five hundred runners. Every year it’s just better and better.”

Thornburg also pointed out the lack of knowledge the general public has regarding rare disease.

“There’s such a need for awareness,” she said. “I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to fund cures for rare diseases. A lot of the rare disease foundations are out. They’re all on there own and they just really need help.”

The United MSD Foundation has rare nearly $15,000 for the cause this year thank to donations given by runners.

