JCSD rescues 6 malnourished huskies

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take long for a Jones County Welfare Officer to realize what she was dealing with.

Regina Newton had answered a request after the living conditions for eight huskies in Jones County prompted concerned neighbors to call the sheriff’s department for a rescue.

“I knew it was a bad situation…I got here, untangled, assessed the situation, looked at all the dogs,” Newton said.

She said she immediately took action to help the dogs.

“I made a call to one of our investigators, let them know the situation, and the investigation started,” Newton said.

Helpers involved in the rescue like Murray Windham said the dogs had no food or water.

She described the animals as malnourished.

“They were in a pen that had been wired shut,” Windham said. “There was no way that anyone could of entered that pen.

“The dog in that pen had containers full of water, (where) the water was green and slimy.”

One of the dogs was already dead.

Seven others were rescued from the property, but one had to be euthanized because of conditions.

Windham remains hopeful for the other six.

“I have no doubt that they can recover,” Windham said. “Mentally, that’s another story.”

The Jones County Sheriff Department said that owning an animal was a huge responsibility and people should be prepared to do so.

