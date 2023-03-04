Black History Month
CoastCon returns to Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the weekend

The state’s longest running and largest non-profit fantasy, science fiction, and gaming convention is back on the Coast.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Deadpool, Harley Quinn, and other characters fill the Mississippi Coliseum for the 45th annual CoastCon.

Gulf Coast gamers search for top notch comic books and the origins of stories.

Tiffany Brown, Assistant Convention Director, said the fandom has grown since 1977.

“Now we have everything from author guests that come every year. We have artists, we have art shows, we have actors that come. We have actors that come and give autographs so it’s kind of a much larger thing,” said Brown.

Folks have the opportunity to meet guests from Star Wars to the Power Rangers.

That’s not all, t-shirts, buttons, figurines, other merchandise is up for grabs.

Nora Childers creates acrylic portraits of famous faces you’ve probably seen before.

“Fan art is mainly DC, Marvel, and I paint impressionism on the side,” said Childers.

But cosplay and contest aren’t the main reasons why most come -- it’s about community.

“CoastCon is like a reunion almost. There’s a lot of us that do conventions around the Gulf south. It’s a good way to see each other and catch up and talk about what they’ve done and seen at other cons. It’s a great environment,” said Brown.

“I’m telling you there’s something about comic conventions that just really bring out the best in people. You can just walk around and be a kid again. It’s so great,” said Childers.

People can also purchase merchandise of their favorite characters or dress up for the cosplay contest.

CoastCon ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

