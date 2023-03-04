Black History Month
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up

The city of Biloxi owns the marquee board and leases it to Overtime Sports owner Tim Bennett.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Highway 90 in front of the Beau Rivage is one of the most traveled and most recognizable spots on the Coast. Across the street from the casino, you’ll see a sign in front of MGM Park.

On Friday, nothing was displayed on the sign.

The city of Biloxi owns the marquee board and leases it to Overtime Sports owner Tim Bennett.

WLOX obtained documents from the City of Biloxi through a public records request that show Bennett pays the city $885.79 a month to use the marquee and display advertisements he can sell. The monthly rate has increased gradually from $500 in 2016.

Despite Bennett paying more than $47,000 total over the last six years Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard isn’t happy with how the sign has been used.

“It’s either got to go away or the Shuckers buy it or the Beau Rivage buy it,” Leonard said. “We’re kind of tired of fooling with it.”

Earlier in the week the board was on with three graphics rotating on it. Those advertisements were for Sky Frequency (a communications company based in Madison), the Hank Aaron Sports Academy and an outdated City of Biloxi logo. The lease agreement requires “the marquee to rotate advertisements for city-sponsored events and/ or the city’s logo or the One Coast logo, the logo of the field name sponsor, as the city directs.”

Technically, since the city’s logo appeared on the sign, the marquee was in compliance with the lease. Regardless, Biloxi wants it to be used more to promote city events or events happening in the stadium.

The monitor did show signs of damage, and parts of the screen weren’t working properly. City officials said the sign was turned off this week to make those repairs at the expense of Tim Bennett.

“If they don’t fix that board, we’re not going to put up with leaving it there. We’ll probably have to get rid of it and terminate our contract with them,” said Leonard.

According to Leonard, advertising space is also available on the outside of the MGM Park scoreboards and the city is exploring options to use those boards with the Biloxi Shuckers.

Bennett tells WLOX he will comment on a later date.

