Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck
The sign usage is leased for $885.79 per month.
Dispute over Biloxi-owned marquee sign in front of Beau Rivage heating up
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alan Moran has been indicted by a grand jury on four charges related to an inappropriate...
Grand jury indicts former Diamondhead councilman on charges involving a minor

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.4.23
Excellent weather for outdoors this weekend
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured