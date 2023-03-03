Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

U.S. Women’s Swimming champion advocates for Women’s Rights Bill

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An NCAA swimmer, who competed against a transgender woman, is on a crusade for each state to adopt a Women’s Bill of Rights.

If you have young daughters participating in sports, Riley Gaines wants them only competing against other girls born female.

The twelve-time NCAA All American swimmer was in the capital city to advocate for a Women’s Right’s Bill. Thursday, the 22-year-old spoke to at the Mississippi Center for Public Policy luncheon promoting the bill that would define what a woman is.

Nearly a year ago, she lost the NCAA Division 1 swimming championship to transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

“When I finally got there we were competing against a male who was 6′4″, still fully intact with male genitalia which we had to share a changing space,” said Gaines. “And this was a swimmer when swimming three years on the men’s side at U Penn was ranking 462 at best.”

Thomas’ win was criticized by some competitors.

In response, Thomas said, “Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole.”

The University of Pennsylvania swimmer’s participation in the sport prompted legislation across the country to prohibit transgender people from competing in women’s athletics. Governor Tate Reeves just signed House Bill 1125 into law, banning gender affirming care for transgender young people.

“I don’t want to erase women as a category, which seems to be a trend for today,” added Gaines.

The Nashville native postponed dental school to travel the country to garner support for the Women’s Right’s Bill.

Friday night, Gaines flew to Washington D.C. to participate in a panel and speak with members of Congress about the proposed legislation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Hancock High
Darren Versiga is usually knee-deep in his work at the Pascagoula Police Department,...
Police officer opens up own investigation into family tree

Latest News

Tracking rain showers on this windy Friday morning. Then, much drier this afternoon! Click and...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Paradise Pier to rise costal Mississippi tourism
Paradise Pier expected to raise tourism numbers across coastal Mississippi
BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES RETURNING IN APRIL.
Budweiser Clydesdales to make return to Ocean Springs
Dave Elliot joins live to break down the ruling.
Mississippi Supreme Court: No tidelands lease needed for Veterans Avenue Pier
Mississippi’s public schools could get funding boost from legislature this session
Mississippi’s public schools could get funding boost from legislature this session