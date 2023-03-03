Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Patients, providers react to Lilly announcement to cap insulin prices

Saturday morning you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to life a with the disease at the Gulf Coast Diabetes Walk taking place in Jones Park.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, one in seven people live with diabetes, so news of a cap on insulin costs by a major drug company means the life-saving drug will be more affordable for thousands of Mississippians.

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced its decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month after years of patients voicing struggles to keep up with the hefty cost.

Brandon Jenkins, a diabetic patient at the Diabetes Center, has taken insulin since he was 13. He is pleased with the news.

“It kind of makes me feel good because the people that need it can afford it because the way it is for me, Medicaid has to pay about $2,000 for about nine bottles,” he said.

To cut costs, he admits he’s been rationing his insulin for years.

“They told me just whenever I wanted to fill back up to just throw all of that away. I got to thinking that is wasteful,” Jenkins said.

Nurse practitioner at the Diabetes Center K.C. Arnold said lower-cost insulin will be a positive change for Jenkins and other patients balancing their healthcare needs and their healthcare costs.

“We’ve had patients that can’t afford their Insulin, and now with the $35 cap, that makes it more affordable and more accessible,” she said.

So, who will benefit the most? Arnold said everyone.

“I think it covers everybody. I think it’s evening the playing field for people to have access no matter what your ethnicity is and no matter what your insurance is,” Arnold said. “If the medicine is covered by your insurance, it would be the $35 a month which is our understanding of the program.”

Saturday morning, you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to live with the disease at the Gulf Coast Diabetes Walk taking place in Jones Park.

Mark your calendars for Mississippi's Walk for Diabetes happening this weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
You can adventure to Biloxi this Friday at 3pm.
Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

Latest News

Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
‘Forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Singing River Health System is the first in Mississippi to offer innovative Bridge Enhanced ACL...
Singing River Health System offering new, innovative ACL treatment
Chevron donated two American Heart Association CRP training kits to Moss Point High School...
Moss Point High receives donation of CPR training kits