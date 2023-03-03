Yazoo Co. woman killed in storms after tree branch falls on her vehicle

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A fallen tree branch killed a Yazoo County woman in Friday’s storms.

It happened off Wildwood Road east of Bennett Road.

Brenda Mullen, 65, had been headed home where it seems a large rotted tree branch fell on her SUV, “several hundred feet,” from her destination, according to Sheriff Chief Deputy Terry Gann.

A county road crew worker came upon her while out clearing trees and assessing damage and called 911 Friday morning, Gann said.

In an online media post Friday, Governor Tate Reeves said, “Please pray for the victim’s family in this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, MEMA reported on its social media account that a wind advisory remains in effect until Friday evening for parts of the state.

“There are reports of downed trees and power lines,” the agency wrote. “At home: Know your emergency plan, secure loose objects and stay away from windows. In a vehicle: Slow down and pull over if needed. Stay away from trees.”

