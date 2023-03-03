Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi’s public schools could get funding boost from legislature this session

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your child’s school could get more money from the state next school year. The legislature hasn’t held up its end of the bargain most years. But say they’re working to change that trend this year.

“The goal is to fully fund MAEP this year,” said Sen. Dennis DeBar as he chaired Tuesday’s Senate education committee.

If you’re not into politics and maybe you may be asking what MAEP is. It stands for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

“[MAEP] is the formula that is created, established that funds our schools,” said DeBar.

Even though it’s been part of Mississippi law since 1997, MAEP has been fully funded twice, in 2003 and 2007.

“Let’s remember that MAEP when fully funded under the current formula only is providing funding for a “C” level of education,” explained Kelly Riley, Executive Director of Mississippi Professional Educators. “So, we’re not talking about an “A” level Cadillac version. You know, we’re talking about two average version mid-level for a student’s educational experience.”

But with DeBar’s comments this week, there’s optimism that this year could be different.

“MAEP is paying for our transportation,” said Riley. “It is paying for the lights on in the buildings. It is paying for utilities. So it provides the backbone and the infrastructure to support our schools. And so reliable funding is extremely, extremely important to our districts.”

Senator DeBar says they’re planning to make some changes to the formula that’s never been updated.

“We’re trying to make sure we can move forward with a formula that’s equitable for all but is updated to meet the current existing state of our economy and so forth,” noted DeBar.

The Senate hasn’t revealed exactly what those changes will include but...

“Just hang close with me,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Wednesday. “We did the teacher pay raise. We’ve been helping schools. Obviously, the next step is to get MAEP towards something that’ll make a meaningful difference to kids in Mississippi. I’m committed to that. And I’m real hopeful.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck

Latest News

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced its decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month after...
Patients, providers react to Lilly announcement to cap insulin prices
Saturday morning you can learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to life a with the...
Eli Lilly cuts insulin prices and caps cost per month
Dave Elliot joins live to break down the ruling.
Mississippi Supreme Court: No tidelands lease needed for Veterans Avenue Pier
All OB services will be suspended beginning April 1st.
Singing River Gulfport shuts down labor and delivery department