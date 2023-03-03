Black History Month
Mississippi Supreme Court: No tidelands lease needed for Veterans Avenue Pier

Dave Elliot joins live to break down the ruling.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A big win for Biloxi in the state Supreme Court came down Thursday.

Justices sided with a Chancery Court ruling that a tidelands lease is not needed to build a pier at Veterans Avenue.

The Secretary of State’s office sued over the plan to lease property at Veterans Avenue to RW Development for the construction of a municipal pier for public use.

UPDATE: Fight over Biloxi pier construction not over; SOS appeals to higher court

The lawsuit claimed a tidelands lease was required and Biloxi had no authority to lease the property.

However, the justices agreed with the lower court, noting that the city built and maintained the pier for decades without a tidelands lease.

In a split decision, the state’s high court said the law grants the city the right to rebuild a pier at Veterans Avenue.

You can read the full ruling HERE.

