Grand jury indictes former Diamondhead councilman on charges involving a minor

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Diamondhead city councilman Alan Moran has been indicted by a grand jury on four charges, including two felonies, related to an inappropriate encounter with a minor one year ago.

The 35-year-old is accused of touching a child for lustful purposes, exploitation of a child, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, and dissemination of sexually oriented material to persons under 18 years of age.

Moran turned himself in to authorities Friday morning and made his initial court appearance before posting bond. His attorney, Don Rafferty said, “We look forward to our day in court. We look for the opportunity to tell our side of the story.”

The encounter happened on Valentine’s Day 2022, and involved a 17-year-old boy who called his parents to report the councilman’s behavior, saying he felt uncomfortable.

According to an arrest report from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Moran called the teen and asked if he wanted to help work for his company, which operates mosquito trucks, because employees were busy due to the holiday. The teen said yes and met Moran, who reportedly was going to ride with the 17-year-old to train him.

The teen told deputies he and Moran first went to the councilman’s home in Diamondhead so Moran could give his wife some paperwork. Moran and the teen then reportedly left and went to the home of the councilman’s father, State Sen. Phillip Moran. That’s where the teen said the councilman pulled out a sex toy and lubrication, which the victim believed Alan Moran got at his own home before arriving at the elder Moran’s house. Alan Moran then is accused of telling the teen to “play” with the sex toy but the 17-year-old said he declined the offer.

The teen said they then stopped at the Keith’s gas station near Kiln Delisle Road, where Moran bought beer and gave one to the 17-year-old. After the drink, the pair began to drive the route to spray for mosquitos. During that ride, the teen told authorities Moran continuously touched his inner thigh and grabbed his genitalia, despite the teen telling him to stop.

The victim said he messaged both of his parents and two friends to let them know he was uncomfortable, then pulled over at Dolly’s gas station to wait for his parents to arrive. At some point before authorities arrived, Moran allegedly ran into the woods nearby and discarded a second cell phone, which a deputy later recovered.

Photos taken by law enforcement, which were not provided to WLOX, reportedly show scratches and other injuries Moran received while running through the woods before he was detained by the victim’s parents.

Once law enforcement was on the scene, Moran was arrested and charged with simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. When advised of his charges, the arrest report states Moran said, “That’s it?”

Moran was later charged with the additional, more serious crimes he’s now facing.

Read more: Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor

He’s also facing a civil lawsuit filed by the parents of the alleged teenage victim. That complaint was filed against both Moran and Philip’s Pest Control Company and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, companies which Moran served in some sort of managerial capacity.

Read more: Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran

At the time of his arrest, Moran was serving as the councilman for Diamondhead’s Ward 2. By mid-March, Moran resigned his seat saying, “In light of the current groundless allegations, I feel that this could and would become a distraction in my ability to represent and serve the Citizens and the City of Diamondhead, therefore I will resign as Ward 2 Councilman, effective immediately.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.