Budweiser Clydesdales to make return to Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the city in April.

Last year, Ocean Springs brought in 50 new businesses and lured in more than 300 thousand visitors.

During the annual Ocean Springs Chamber - Main Street meeting, it was announced that the city won best small town for shopping by USA Today.

Cynthia Sutton, Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said this year is bringing bigger things.

“In 2023, you’re going to see more opportunities, even a few more community events,” she said. “We already put on 13 a year. You are going to see us put on a little more this year,”

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will also be returning to Ocean Springs on April 27th.

In previous years, the parade rolled through town with a Pub Crawl. The Clydesdales are making a comeback. The last year they came to the City of Discovery was in 2021.

“2023 is coming fast, and it’s going to be a big year for Ocean Springs. We got a lot of projects, a lot of infrastructure that is going to be redone this year. Stay in touch. It is going to be an interesting year,” Alderman at Large Bobby Cox said.

