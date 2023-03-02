One dead after wreck on Lamey Bridge Road

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in D’Iberville left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.

Details are limited, but police said the wreck did involve a rollover, and that traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Please use an alternate route.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.