One dead after wreck on Lamey Bridge Road

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in D’Iberville left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.

Details are limited, but police said the wreck did involve a rollover, and that traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Please use an alternate route.

