St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl

Concerns for the safety of the players led to the decision to cancel the remainder of practices and games.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST.MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin Youth Basketball is canceled for the rest of the season.

It comes after a huge fight this weekend involving parents and spectators.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking lot of St. Martin Middle School around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The St. Martin Youth Basketball Board released a statement saying there were multiple occasions where coaches, parents, officials and players saw people trading insults, punches, and even racial slurs.

No arrests were ever made and no weapons were found.

Concerns for the safety of the players led to the decision to cancel the remainder of practices and games.

One parent said it’s an unfair situation.

“I think it’s unfortunate. It’s not fair for the youngsters to miss out on the rest of their season,” said Derrick Ladner. “I think they worked very hard to prep for the season, they should at least finish it out. It’s unsettling as a parent and even as a coach. For stuff like that to happen around young children. For children around five to six years old, I don’t think that’s appropriate for that age. It’s all about having fun at that point.”

The St. Martin Youth Basketball Board is not affiliated with the school district.

The closing ceremony is also canceled.

Coaches will assign times for players to pick up their awards.

