Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
You can adventure to Biloxi this Friday at 3pm.
Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

Latest News

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on Lamey Bridge Road blocking traffic in D’iberville
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders
Tim Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for his nephew's murder.
Former ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in nephew’s killing
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Documents detail EMTs’ failure to aid Tyre Nichols