Police officer opens up own investigation into family tree

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula police lieutenant and cold case investigator put his research skills to the test. This time it was to solve a mystery of his own -- finding long lost relatives in Italy.

It’s a journey more than 30 years in the making, and what he’s discovered came as a surprise.

“I’m a policeman. I can use those skills to kind of dig into this thing. I came absolutely obsessed with it,” said Darren Versiga.

Versiga is usually knee-deep in his work at the Pascagoula Police Department, investigating crime scenes and interviewing prolific serial killers like Samuel Little.

In his free time, he’s completing an investigation of his own -- trying to find long-lost relatives.

It all started with of those ancestry test kids. Versiga found family members in Florida, eventually tracing his DNA all the way back to Italy in 1792. The newfound Florida relatives shared something intriguing.

“This is the key because it was sent to his address with his name on it - to Giuseppe Versace, and so we got all this information off the back of it,” Versiga said.

Etched on the postcard is the town of Calabria, Italy and the name of his great-grandfather, Giueseppe Versace. You heard that right, Versace, as in designer clothes, handbags and shoes.

Now the Coast cop is convinced his name came from a clerical error when his family landed in America.

“I wanna find any brothers and sisters,” Versiga said. “I want to figure out how we’re related. I want to figure out if we’re related to Gianni Versace the clothing designer.”

Gianni Versace was born in Calabria, Italy, the same town Versiga’s great-grandfather was born.

The chance to investigate in person came earlier this year when the Navy stationed his stepson in Italy near Calabria.

It took a two hour train ride and then a ferry to get to his ancestral town.

“I’m walking the grounds of my great grandfather, and I cannot tell you the feeling that I had of that,” Versiga said. “It was the best feeling I’ve ever had with the exception of my kids being born. There’s nothing. It’s my kids being born, then this.”

The journey led him to the cemetery to where his great-grandfather is believed to be buried. The name he found was a little English and a little Italian.

“We found his grave and somebody had scraped his name in a concrete block - Joe Versace,” Versiga said. “We’re gonna mark that area. We are going to go back with a real headstone and put there.”

Versiga said he has all the evidence he needs to confirm this is indeed his family home and that the Versigas and the Versaces are different branches of the same family tree.

“As an investigator, I really wanted to go there and do it myself,” Versiga said. “I didn’t want someone digging through records. They don’t know what I want. I wanted to look through it just like I do a case.”

