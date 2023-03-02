Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pennsylvania unseals more documents in Idaho college student killings case

In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white...
In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white Hyundai Elantra occupied by Bryan Kohberger and his father is seen on a deputy’s body camera video during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Hancock County, Ind. Bryan Kohberger, accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, had a first court appearance on Jan. 5, 2023 in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho on first-degree murder charges.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have revealed more details regarding items seized from the Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents. The home, Kohberger’s car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

Police took a door panel from the car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items, including clothing and a shovel.

A cell phone, a laptop and two containers of a “green leafy substance” were seized from the home, along with black face masks, a black hat and several articles of dark-colored clothing and a book with “underlining on page 118.”

The newly unsealed documents were released two days after authorities first announced details about what had been seized at the home when Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University. He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has not entered a plea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
You can adventure to Biloxi this Friday at 3pm.
Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
Shelling in Bakhmut is seen from the city of Chasiv Yar.
Russia continues to hit eastern Ukrainian city
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game