One of three suspects identified in Gautier home invasion, robbery

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Shantel Toro, 28, has been identified by detectives with Gautier PD as a suspect in an home invasion and robbery at an Oak Street residence on March 1.

The home invasion took place at around 1:34 Wednesday morning. Officers who responded found a male victim suffering from minor injuries due to an assault. Along with Toro, detectives are also trying to ID two black males, possibly in their 20′s, involved in the incident. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, Toro has ties in Moss Point, Pascagoula and Slidell, La. She is described as a black female who stands 5′11 tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

