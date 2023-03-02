Black History Month
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - 24-year-old Zachery Sanders of Biloxi has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, Sanders was the driver of a northbound Jeep that collided with another car, causing the Jeep to rollover several times. Sanders, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma at 4:20 p.m.

D’Iberville Police Department is currently in charge of the investigation and accident reconstruction.

