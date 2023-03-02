Black History Month
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week(JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson State baseball’s starting pitchers was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of The Week for his performance last week.

Jesse Caver pitched nine combined shutout innings last week, eight of which came in a 3-0 victory against New Orleans last Friday. He allowed only four hits and two walks, along with fanning five New Orleans Privateer batters.

For the season, Caver has a record of 2-1 on the mound for the Tigers in four appearances with a 1.80 ERA, and is tied for eighth in the SWAC in strikeouts with 13.

Caver has not allowed a run in his last 11 innings he’s pitched.

Jackson State is 8-2 so far this season and is currently on a six-game winning streak heading into the weekend series against in-state rival Alcorn State.

Caver will likely start the first game of the series on the bump for the Tigers. Despite Alcorn’s 1-7 start to the 2023 season, anything can happen in a rivalry matchup, and Caver will have to perform as he has all season to give JSU a series opening win away from home.

The two rivals will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lorman, Mississippi at Alcorn’s Willie E. “Rat” McGowan Stadium.

