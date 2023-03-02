Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Highway Patrol, MGCCC partner for training program to recruit new state troopers

Despite graduating new troopers each year, Mississippi Highway Patrol is short of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell’s long-term goal.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell is taking action to expand a training program in an effort to recruit new state troopers. The Highway Patrol is still facing a statewide shortage.

Despite graduating new troopers each year, Mississippi Highway Patrol is short of Tindell’s long-term goal of having 650 men and women in uniform.

Tindell and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Mary Graham signed an agreement to offer something called CORE, Candidates on Rapid Entry, which will educate students on what it takes to become a law enforcer. The program will begin in the fall.

“It’s a great entryway, a pathway if you will, for our students to experience,” Graham said. “It doesn’t limit them in terms of only working for the highway patrol, but it does give them a little bit of information and little bit of that experience so that they can understand what life in the highway patrol would be like.”

Students studying Criminal Justice Technology will be eligible for the CORE training. MGCCC is the third community college to offer this program following Itawamba Community College and Hinds Community College.

“It typically goes on the entire year,” Tindell said. “Once they’re finished with that year, they will have graduated from the CORE program. Then they’ll be able to proceed on to a trooper school in the future. It’s not an everyday thing, but it’s something they’ll be able to do weekly and be a part of.”

The partnership is another example of how the community college is working to train people to fill employee shortages.

“We can be the venue, if you will, with the opportunity to fill that void for the workforce,” Graham said. “That’s what a community college should be doing. We need to train workers to fill all the vacancies along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

For more information on the CORE program, visit https://mgccc.edu/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison Co.
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
During the search, no bomb was found, so investigators began developing a suspect, leading to...
One person arrested after bomb threat made in Picayune
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse

Latest News

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a course designed to teach science, technology, engineering and...
Early STEM learning program marks 10 years in Mississippi
Despite graduating new troopers each year, Mississippi Highway Patrol is short of Public Safety...
Highway Patrol, MGCCC partner for training program to recruit new state troopers
First responders are constantly training for the worst case scenario.
Safety of South Mississippi railroads
Project Lead The Way is a course designed to teach science, technology, engineering and math to...
Early STEM learning program marks 10 years in Mississippi