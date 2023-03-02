Black History Month
Hancock County CASA receives $25,000 to fund trauma program

The grant will be used to fund Trust Based Relation Intervention, a trauma-informed intervention technique designed to meet the needs of vulnerable children.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County recently got a grant that will expand a program that helps children with trauma.

The organization recently got a $25,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

“It allows us to innovatively tackle lounges of families with complex trauma. What we know is kids from trauma grow up and become adults with trauma,” Director of CASA Cynthia Chauvin said.

The grant will be used to fund the Trust Based Relation Intervention, also known as TBRI. The training classes are a trauma-informed intervention technique designed to meet the needs of vulnerable children.

“What we already have started doing is to teach the adults involved working with these kids how to respond better and to have the skills to get a different response from the kids,” Chauvin said.

Chauvin hopes to get all disciplines from the court system, CASA, and CPS to learn and benefit from this training.

“This is my third exposure to TBRI. I learned that it continues to provide a modality through which we can continue to talk and relate to persons, children, fellow employees, foster parents who all experience trauma at some point,” said Commissioner of Mississippi Department of CPS Andrea Sanders.

According to Hancock County Court Judge Trent Favre, they have already seen the benefits of implementing TBRI since it started in 2019.

“We’ve seen a change in core practice. A change in the way people interact with parents and with children and we believe we are seeing kids achieve permanency at a higher rate,” Favre said.

