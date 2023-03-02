Black History Month
Gun found in student’s backpack at Hancock High

The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at...
The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Hancock High School.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Hancock High School.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. The Hancock High School Resource Officer and school administration implemented the safety procedures and quickly resolved the incident.

There was no threat to any students, according to the district.

