Gun found in student’s backpack at Hancock High

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Hancock High School.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. The Hancock High School Resource Officer and school administration implemented the safety procedures and quickly resolved the incident.

There was no threat to any students, according to the district.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.