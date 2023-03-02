Black History Month
Gulfport residents grow restless over growing debris issue

It’s a stinky situation--trash on the roads.
Citizens are concerned the city isn't holding up the end of their bargain to clear the roads.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT., Miss. (WLOX) - Cluttered roads and debris overload.

One Gulfport woman isn’t happy about the trash spilling over in the community.

Mildred Ladner said it’s been a lingering issue for months. This comes after Gulfport city leaders took public comments on how to better handle the debris pileup.

Residents voiced concerns saying leaving garbage impacts the beauty of the neighborhood. That’s why they’re reminding public works to not give up on clearing the roads.

“It brings it down to like a slum, you know,” Ladner said. “It doesn’t look good at all. Then you have the rodents and snakes and snakes that start to accumulate. It’s just a hazard.”

Gulfport city leaders are still discussing ways to prevent debris buildup in the community.

