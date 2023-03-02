Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
You can adventure to Biloxi this Friday at 3pm.
Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
Shelling in Bakhmut is seen from the city of Chasiv Yar.
Russia continues to hit eastern Ukrainian city
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game