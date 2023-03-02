Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl involved four to five people in the parking...
St. Martin youth basketball board suspends season after parking lot brawl
A sinkhole developed on Beauvoir Road at Highway 90, and both northbound lanes were closed...
Sinkhole filled, drivers asked to still use caution through Biloxi intersection
Cornelius is known as a hero in Picayune after calling 9-1-1 saving his mother's life.
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
You can adventure to Biloxi this Friday at 3pm.
Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

Latest News

The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
On Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced its decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month after...
Patients, providers react to Lilly announcement to cap insulin prices
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
‘Forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits