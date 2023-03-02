Black History Month
$11,000 water bill shocks disabled woman who thought billing issues ended

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The next time you open your water bill - if you live in Jackson - you could be shocked. The response was shock and outrage for one south Jackson water customer who received a statement for over $10,000.00.

“The bill stated $11,146.27,” said Jacqueline Jones. “It actually knocked me off my feet.”

The disabled Creston Avenue resident said she’s had sleepless nights since receiving her January statement.

She said the bill came after she had little to no water in December and still struggles with low hot water pressure. After going to the water department, the bill was reduced by $9,000.00, but she was told she still owed over $1,400.00 and could be put on a payment plan.

“I’m disabled as I stated,” said Jones. “I can’t afford to pay which I went back down there. I can’t pay that bill. I’m not gonna pay that bill. That’s not my bill.”

Jones takes issue with the billing system and the new meter because she says there is no leak, she’s never had a balance, and always paid on time.

The 13-year resident said she was told she owed because the old meter was not registering properly.

“The old ones didn’t work, and these are reading correct,” Jones said she was told at the Water Department. “Well I tell them they can come put that water meter up. I don’t want it. I’ll go back to the mountaineer days. We’ve been doing it basically out here in south Jackson, going buying water, boiling water.

The 59-year-old is on a fixed income and feels the system is still failing residents.

“I can’t pay it and I’m not gonna pay it, but I can’t get any help,” added Jones.

Interim Water Manager Ted Henifin recently took over and said, “The billing system was a mess long before I was appointed and will take some time to straighten out to the point we are billing all customers timely and accurately. We are not there yet and likely will be working through this year to get to that point.”

Henifin asks for customer patience as they work to fix issues with the billing system and call center.

