Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing,
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky Mississippi Lottery player hit a jackpot with a ticket bought in Biloxi.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, landing an impressive $272,152.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3-7-14-18-21, and the winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on Feb. 7, 2023.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, March 1, is an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $73 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, March 3, is an estimated $167 million, with an estimated cash value of $84.5 million.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison Co.
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater
During the search, no bomb was found, so investigators began developing a suspect, leading to...
One person arrested after bomb threat made in Picayune
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse

Latest News

Traffic advisory
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole forms at Hwy 90 intersection in Biloxi
Warm and muggy today. A little cooler this weekend.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Singing River Health System is the first in Mississippi to offer innovative Bridge Enhanced ACL...
Singing River Health System offering new, innovative ACT treatment
Walt's Look Around: Robert Johnson's family and musical heritage
New Robert Johnson biography to feature unreleased photos and new life insights, Smithsonian announces